Harvest festival a time of thanksgiving and fellowship

North Side Seventh-day Adventist Church recently celebrated harvest festival, an occasion for thanksgiving and community fellowship.

A service at the church kicked off the day’s celebrations, which was followed by the sale of homegrown ground provisions, a luncheon menu, and a lively yard sale of miscellaneous clothing and other personal items.

“It was truly a community effort … attracting tourist and other visitors from the local community,” as well as members from the wider church fellowship,” said Vaughan Henry, pastor of the North Side church.

Sister churches were also invited to join in the day and some played a vital supporting role in this event by supplying tables and chairs and offering invaluable manpower in the installation of the tent, Pastor Henry said.

He explained that the majority of the ground provision was grown and donated by members of the North Side church, a resource supplemented by the wider North Side community and other family members and friends. The array of food items included plantains, cassava, breadfruit, papayas, mangoes, guineps and much more.

Pastor Henry thanked all who contributed, noting in particular the wider community’s contributions to the yard sale of clothes, shoes and toys for all ages.

Proceeds from the sales will go toward North Side community outreach activities, including the operation of a soup kitchen for the district’s residents. The Community Services Department of the church also donates children’s clothing and items such as coloring books to Health City, and regularly visits sick and house-bound individuals throughout the community of North Side.