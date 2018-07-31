A man reportedly involved in “some sort of romantic triangle” was refused bail when he appeared in Summary Court late Monday on charges that included assault and aggravated burglary.

Kurt Carter, 28, was represented by attorney Jonathon Hughes, who used the term to explain the background to what the defendant said had happened.

Mr. Carter had been out drinking on Wednesday night, July 25. In the early hours of what was by then Thursday, July 26, he decided to visit a woman he had known for some 10 years. He thought he would “check” her and “maybe hook up.”

After knocking on a window and receiving no answer, Mr. Carter tried the door and it was open. He presumed he had permission to enter. Inside, he was met by a man and got into a situation that led to self-defense, the attorney said.

What allegedly happened next was narrated by Crown counsel Scott Wainwright, who objected to the application for bail. He said a woman in the Prospect area phoned police and reported that her neighbor had been assaulted and abducted by the defendant. Officers went to the scene and heard that the witness had been awakened around 2:30 a.m. by a dog barking, a woman screaming and loud knocking. She saw her neighbor on the ground outside and Mr. Carter was beating her with a broomstick. She went to intervene and assisted the victim into her home, which was near the victim’s.

Mr. Carter then allegedly entered the neighbor’s home as an intruder while carrying the broken broomstick, which resulted in a charge of aggravated burglary – entering with a weapon with intent to commit an offense. Inside the house, he reportedly damaged one of the neighbor’s possessions, hit the neighbor and called her names, then dragged the victim from the premises into his car and drove off.

Mr. Wainwright said that while police were still at the scene, Mr. Carter and the woman returned to the scene, but then drove away. Police went after them using the vehicle’s blue lights and siren. The driver stopped at a main road, but then took off again. Officers stopped him later.

Mr. Wainwright said the man who was in the house with the female victim had also been attacked.

The charges against Mr. Carter were assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, damage to property and aggravated burglary. This last offense can be tried only in Grand Court, he noted.

Mr. Hughes handed up two letters said to have been written by the women involved in the matter. He suggested that the court should bear their views in mind when deciding on bail.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats said that suggesting a “romantic triangle” downplayed the seriousness of the allegations. He agreed that the matter had to be dealt with in Grand Court and told Mr. Carter he could apply for bail there. Meanwhile, he remanded the defendant in custody and set the matter for mention in the higher court on Friday, Aug. 17.