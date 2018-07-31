Student receives Island Heritage Educational Grant

The Island Heritage Insurance Company announced on Tuesday that it has granted its 2018 educational grant to Taneil Lee, a senior at the University of South Florida pursuing a bachelor of science in public health. According to the announcement, Ms. Lee will return to Cayman after earning her degree, and will gain work experience while preparing for medical school in the United Kingdom next year.

“We’re proud to have launched our Educational Grant last year, further establishing our commitment to Cayman’s future by offering a student the opportunity for US$5,000 to help fund their college or university studies,” said Glen Gibbons, the general manager of Island Heritage.