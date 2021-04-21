Island Heritage’s CharityDrive Finalists Announced

The countdown is on for Island Heritage Insurance Company, Ltd.’s annual CharityDrive set for the 4th, 5th and 6th of May. The three charities selected for this year’s CharityDrive are as follows:

Tuesday, 4 May: The National Trust for the Cayman Islands

Wednesday, 5 May: The Breast Cancer Foundation

Thursday, 6 May: The National Children’s Voluntary Organisation (NCVO).

Island Heritage’s annual CharityDrive was created in 2012 as a way to give back to those in need and provide the local community with the opportunity to show their support for their favorite charity. Island Heritage’s CharityDrive has donated more than CI $265,000 to 21 different local charities.

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands was established in 1987 with the goal of protecting the future of Cayman’s heritage, natural environment and all endemic species. Their historic programmes promote an awareness and appreciation of Cayman’s built heritage and brings unique traditions and culture to life. Their sites include the Mission House, Old Savannah School house, Nurse Leila’s House and Eldemire House in Cayman Brac. In addition to preserving Cayman’s historically significant sites, the National Trust is also dedicated to the protection and conservation of Cayman’s fragile natural environments including the Central Mangrove Wetland, Mastic Trail, the Saline Reserve, Booby Pond Nature Reserve and Bird Sanctuaries.

Established in 2009, the Breast Cancer Foundation provides advice, support, counseling and financial assistance to local breast cancer patients. The Breast Cancer Foundation also works to raise awareness in schools, colleges and local businesses through their community road show to spread the word about breast cancer and its many different forms with a focus on the importance of early detection. They also provide mammogram vouchers and ultra sound vouchers when needed for people who are not covered by insurance.

Rounding out the top three charities is the National Children’s Voluntary Organisation (NCVO). The NCVO was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to the care, education and well-being of children and families in need of support in the Cayman Islands. Throughout the years the NCVO has helped hundreds of residents through its local programmes including the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home, The Jack and Jill Nursery and Miss Nadine’s Pre-School.

Each charity will have the opportunity to earn up to CI $10,000. One of the charities will also be able to earn up to CI $5,000 based on social media support. Island Heritage will donate $1 for every car that drives past the Island Heritage Roundabout from 7am-7pm each day during the CharityDrive. It is not necessary for drivers to circle the roundabout, nor does it matter whether the vehicles are travelling north or south.

The public can also show social media support by visiting Island Heritage’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages and hitting the like button for the featured charity and using the hashtag #charitydrive2021.