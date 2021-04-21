LIVE: Bush elected Speaker after secret ballot, Panton to be premier

4.40 pm update:

McKeeva Bush is elected Speaker. The MPs voted by secret written ballots which were placed in a locked box. Deputy Govenor Franz Manderson read the votes aloud one by one.

The vote went along the lines of the alliances confirmed this morning.

So it is a 12-7 confirmation for Bush to return as speaker. That was tense for a moment but largely because of the order in which the results were read out.

It seems all of Panton’s coalition voted for Bush to return to the chair and we assume the Progressives and Dwayne Seymour voted for Conolly.

Bush is now taking the oath of office to be speaker. After all the controversy surrounding his assault conviction and all the discussion from candidates on the campaign trail about whether they would work with him, Bush is back in the chair, presiding over parliament.

4.25pm update:

Jay Ebanks has nominated McKeeva Bush to be speaker, seconded by Katherine Ebanks-Wilks.

Roy McTaggart has put forward Barbara Conolly as an alternative, seconded by Joey Hew and there will have to be a vote.

McKeeva Bush is almost certain to be speaker but there will be a vote. The MPs are filling in ballots.

4.20pm update:

Governor Martyn Roper gives a brief speech praising the election supervisor Wesley Howell and his team and drawing attention to the high turnout at the polls.

He tells the newly elected MPs,

“You are privileged to have been chosen by our people to represent them…

“I urge you to have the best interests of the people of these wonderful islands in your hearts and minds.”

He highlights challenges ahead to “reopen the borders and build back better in the midst of this global pandemic”.

He pays tribute to outgoing premier Alden McLaughlin for his service and for his leadership during COVID and says he looks forward to working with the new government, respecting the autonomy of Cayman’s parliament and playing his part as the UK representative to ensure a bright future for the islands.

Roper expresses confidence in the new crop of MPs and in the new government.

There’s some shuffling of chairs and North Side’s Jay Ebanks is now on the front bench, suggesting he will be a cabinet minister.

4.10pm update:

All 19 MPs have now taken their oaths of allegiance and there are 12 lined up on the government benches, including McKeeva Bush who we expect to be speaker.

There are seven on the opposition side. Roy McTaggart is going to be opposition leader and he is there with five of his Progressives, including former Premier Alden McLaughlin, and their alliance partner, independent MP Dwayne Seymour.

In terms of the composition of cabinet, we are seeing Panton on the front bench with Chris Saunders, Kenneth Bryan, Andre Ebanks, Bernie Bush, Sabrina Turner and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly – a last minute convert to the PACT alliance. There is space for one more cabinet member, we’re not sure who that will be.

4pm update:

There was a huge roar from outside as Wayne Panton was sworn in as an MP. He will shortly be elected Premier.

We are starting to see the make-up of cabinet confirmed with Sabrina Turner joining her colleagues on the front bench. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, for now, is on the back bench. We’re awaiting confirmation of portfolios.

3.45pm update:

The crowd watch on the large video screen outside as the swearing-in continues. Thunderous applause for Kenneth Bryan, who we understand will be a cabinet minister in the new administration.

There’s a large George Town Central crowd it seems and the reception for Bryan outside the building can be heard inside parliament.

Bryan, Bernie Bush and Andre Ebanks have taken seats on the front bench which seems to confirm they will be cabinet ministers.

3.35pm update:

The swearing in of the MPs has begun and the first to take the oath of allegiance is McKeeva Bush. He is wearing the speaker’s neckerchief, which suggests he could take the chair today. They seem to be going in a kind of geographical order with the West Bay MPs first.

3.25pm update:

The Governor is in the speaker’s chair and will preside over the oaths of allegiance from the elected MPs. We’ve had the British national anthem and the Cayman Island’s national song and the business is about to begin.

3.20pm update:

The 19 MPs are all lined up together currently in the seats behind the opposition benches.

Despite the sometimes fractious negotiations that have taken place over the last few days relations seem cordial. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly despite her last minute defection from the Progressives is dressed head-to-toe in red and seated next to her fellow sister islands representative Moses Kirkconnell.

We have no final confirmation on the cabinet posts as yet. The Chief Officers in every ministry will be as keen as anyone to find out who their new bosses are.

They are lined up behind the government benches. We can see Stran Bodden, chief officer in the Ministry of Tourism and Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson among a group of Cayman’s most senior civil servants.

3pm update:

We are at the scheduled start time for the ceremonies but this is not going to begin for a little while yet. The dignitaries are filing into the building. Irma Arch is on site. She might well be the speaker, for today at least. The first serious business of the afternoon will be to elect the speaker and deputy speaker.

McKeeva Bush has been lined up as the long-term speaker – at least if the agreement with Panton’s PACT announced Monday remains intact – but Arch could take the chair today.

That was initially planned as a workaround to ensure Bush could vote in Panton as Premier. It is not clear if that is still necessary, however, given the moves this morning to shore up PACT’s majority.

2:45pm update:

The roads are closed around the parliament building and tents have been assembled for the ceremonies.

The MP-elects are starting to fill their seats in the house.

Bernie Bush has taken his position on the front benches on the government side, confirming, as expected, that he will be a cabinet minister in Panton’s PACT administration. The ceremony is scheduled to start shortly with the national song and prayers.

2:30pm update:

Wayne Panton is poised to be sworn in as Premier alongside his Cabinet this afternoon. The official ceremonies start at 3pm.

It has been a long and rocky road to get to this point but exactly a week after the General Election we can say with certainty that Cayman will have a new government this evening.

Panton’s partnership with former speaker McKeeva Bush gave him the 10th member he needed to endorse his election as premier. Once that was confirmed, he was able to convince East End representative Isaac Rankine and Sister Islands legislator Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to come over to his side.

Roy McTaggart is set to be Opposition Leader with his remaining team of Progressives and independent Dwayne Seymour still lined up together as far as we are aware at this point.

Today’s ceremonies will see the swearing-in of all ministers, the election of the speaker and the election of the Premier, by vote among the MPs.

Here’s what we can expect in terms of a running order: