Starbucks mulling Cayman opening

Starbucks may be coming to Cayman soon. The company has not announced details for opening here, but has suggested that plans are in the works.

“With the majority of Caymanians familiar with the brand, we believe the response locally will be a strong one. Starbucks holds their partners, products, and customer service to incredible standards and we feel we will add value and complement all that’s already good with Cayman, with our offerings,” the company stated in response to a Compass inquiry.

“We will be sharing more specific details about our plans, including opening dates, store counts, local hiring, suppliers and more in the coming months, so stay tuned!”