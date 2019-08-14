Starbucks opening first store in Cayman

American coffeehouse chain Starbucks is opening its first store in Cayman at Camana Bay on Thursday.

It is the first of four coffee shops the company expects to open in Grand Cayman over the next three years.

Tim Grever, operations director for Starbucks Caribbean markets, said in press release, “Our first store in the beautiful island of Grand Cayman marks a key milestone for our expansion in the Caribbean region. Together with Caribbean Coffee Baristas Cayman Limited, we are confident that we are going to deliver an exceptional and unique Starbucks experience for our partners and customers in Cayman.”

Starbucks stores in Cayman are exclusively owned by Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited and are sub-licensed and operated through Caribbean Coffee Baristas Cayman Limited, a consortium led by Jamaican entrepreneurs Ian Dear and Adam Stewart and local partner Jason Brown. Caribbean Coffee Traders has already opened Starbucks stores in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos under its Caribbean franchise agreement.

Dear, chief executive officer and chairman of Margaritaville Caribbean Group, said, “We are excited for the opening of our first Grand Cayman location and look forward to the continued expansion of the brand across the island as a result of a successful business partnership between Starbucks and Caribbean Coffee Baristas Cayman Limited.”

The 1,500 square-foot space, located next to Books & Books, features artwork from locally based artist Tansy Maki. It includes a hand-painted 56‑foot-wide mural showing local plants and wildlife like the bananaquit bird, ackee, orchids and breadfruit leaves, as well as, in a tribute to Cayman’s history, catboats.

Brown, managing director of Island Waste Carriers Ltd. and local partner of Caribbean Coffee Baristas Cayman Limited, noted that most of Cayman’s population was already familiar with the Starbucks brand. Starbucks, which opened its first store in 1971, has become one of the largest roasters and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe.

The company said it had a long history of investing in the communities it serves, and would support through its Cayman partnership a series of initiatives particularly aimed at young people.

“Our team is devoted to expanding the Starbucks brand with a shared commitment towards creating opportunities within the community,” said Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “As we plan to open more stores in the Cayman Islands, we anticipate supporting initiatives aimed at providing opportunities for youths.”

Meanwhile, the Starbucks Foundation granted almost US$5,000 to the Save Our Youth (SOY) Foundation in the Cayman Islands. Starbucks Cayman employees recently volunteered with SOY for a beach clean-up.

Starbucks Cayman said it plans to expand its support of SOY across the island using the power of its brand to harness awareness of the charity’s cause.

The grand store opening is Thursday, 15 Aug., at 9:00am, in Camana Bay.