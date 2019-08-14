A money laundering and smuggling case involving defendants who were aboard a plane containing gold and an undeclared quantity of cash was back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary inquiry.

The case – which involves defendants Pedro Jose Benavides Natera and Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante, and passengers Daniel Aguilar-Ferriozzi and Francisco Di Ventura Herrera – centres on a plane that allegedly brought $4 million worth of gold to Cayman.

The plane was found to have $135,000 in undeclared cash secreted beneath the floorboards.

The preliminary inquiry is being conducted in front of Magistrate Valdis Foldats, and QCs Cairns Nelson and Charles Miskin have been participating in the defence. The legal arguments began Wednesday morning and were scheduled to continue after press time on Wednesday.