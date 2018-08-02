In the Aug. 1, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, titled “Cuba Asks for Return of 05,” appeared:

“The Cuban government has formally asked the Caymanian government for the return of its ‘05’, the gunboat which was hijacked and brought here by four Cubans on Monday, July 15. The Castro government has also asked the local government to report on the seaworthiness of the boat which is now in safekeeping under round-the-clock police guard in the North Sound.

“‘People in the know’ say that the Cayman government will not release the boat readily.

Instead it will use it as a strong bargaining device to negotiate for the free repatriation of over 60 Caymanians now denied free exit from Castro’s Cuba.

“For the past three years, the Caymanian government through the British Embassy in Havana has repeatedly but unsuccessfully asked for the release of the Caymanians there.

“Last week Wednesday at about 4 p.m., three planes identified as belonging to the Cuban army flew very low over the George Town harbor and some reports said they flew over other sections of the island.

“Reports from the eastern districts state that every evening last week a large naval vessel was seen very close in between East End and Bodden Town. The nationality of the vessel has not been ascertained.

“The four Cubans who hijacked the ‘05’ are still in George Town hoping to be processed very soon in order to travel to the United States.”