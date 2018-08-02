British MPs visit Cayman

Four U.K. elected members of parliament are on a four-day visit to Cayman to learn more about the islands.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the trip include MP’s Andrew Rosindell, Henry Smith, Col. Bob Stewart and Martin Vickers. They are accompanied by Eric Bush, Cayman’s representative to the U.K.

The visit by members of the parliamentary group has become a relatively regular event in Cayman, as Mr. Bush has attempted to solidify ties between the U.K. representatives and Cayman since taking over the Cayman Islands London Office about two years ago.

“It is of paramount importance that we have U.K. lawmakers visit the Cayman Islands firsthand, speak to our people and appreciate that there is more to these islands than is portrayed in films, books and in the media,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said Wednesday. “I am hoping, by the end of their short visit they will gain some insight into the many facets of Cayman’s culture, history and our economic drivers.”

The All-Party Parliamentary Group are largely British MPs who support Cayman’s goals and interests. They meet regularly with London Office representatives to discuss issues of importance to the overseas territories.

Premier McLaughlin will meet with the MPs before heading off to Jamaica this weekend for its annual agriculture show.

While here, the British MPs are also expected to meet with Cayman business groups, including members of the tourism and healthcare industries.