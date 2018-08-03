Cryptocurrencies are currently not a threat to financial stability, according to the Financial Stability Board, a global regulator that advises the G-20 group of countries.

In a report delivered to the G-20 finance ministers, the international body of financial regulators said, “While the FSB believes that crypto-assets do not pose a material risk to global financial stability, at this time it recognizes the need for vigilant monitoring in light of the speed of market developments.”

