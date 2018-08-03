Government: No cruise pier bid finalized

The final bids from companies vying to build Cayman’s new cruise piers are not due until October and a winning bidder is unlikely to be selected until the end of the year, according to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell.

The minister released a statement Friday evening in response to an internet news report that claimed construction work on the project could start within weeks. He said the preferred bidder had not yet been selected and three shortlisted bidders had until October to submit their final proposals for the project.

“I can affirm that the Cayman Islands government has not made any deal or agreement with any company with respect to the piers,” he added.

Once a preferred bidder is selected, lengthy negotiations to finalize the contract are anticipated before work begins.

The minister also defended the transparency of the procurement process which he said was being overseen by the Central Tenders Committee.

“I can assure the public that the Ministry of Tourism is committed to taking all the time necessary to follow established standards of best practice to ensure that the berthing facility and cargo port deliver the greatest economic benefit with the least environmental impact and is owned by the people of the Cayman Islands. We are proceeding carefully and will not rush the process merely to please supporters or antagonists; neither will we undertake any actions that fly in the face of full transparency,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.