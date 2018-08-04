Police pursuit leads to arrest

A man was arrested after leading Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers on a car chase Friday night through the George Town and Prospect areas.

According to a news release from police, officers received information at about 9 p.m. “that a man was in a parking lot on Smith Road behaving suspiciously.

“Police responded to the location and when they arrived the man drove out of the parking lot and failed to stop for the police who signaled with lights and sirens.”

With lights and sirens on, police followed the man as he drove toward Prospect.

“While traveling behind the vehicle police noticed that the driver was throwing items outside the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the Smith Road area and the man was arrested and his vehicle seized.

“Guided by the Misuse of Drugs Law, a search was done at the man’s residence and a quantity of ganja and other paraphernalia were recovered.

“There were no injuries or damages as a result of this incident. The matter is still under police investigation,” according to the news release.