Caribbean Utilities Company Q2 earnings

The Caribbean Utilities Company released its second quarter financial results last week, posting a roughly $900,000 increase in earnings compared to Q2 of last year, and a 2-percent increase in total customers. The company attributed the increase in earnings to higher electricity sales revenues booked in the quarter and other income.

CUC also stated that work is currently being carried out to replace the existing high pressure sodium street lights with more energy-efficient LED lights.

“This will provide benefits to the community such as: an overall reduction in cost to customers, lower air emissions due to burning less fuel and a higher quality lighting system,” CUC stated. “The programme which started in 2017 will run for 5 years at a total project cost of approximately $3.6 million.”