Colonial Group awarded top marks for cybersecurity

Colonial Group International, the holding company whose subsidiaries include the local insurer BritCay, announced last month that it has been awarded a top cybersecurity business protection certification from the National Cyber Security Centre, a U.K. Government organization that helps public and private sector organizations protect themselves from cyberattacks.

According to the announcement, Colonial’s defenses against cyberattack were tested in all its operating jurisdictions including Bermuda, the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Cayman Islands.

“Colonial will continue to work with the NCSC and other authorised bodies to further strengthen the security of our products and operating processes for the protection of our policy holders and their personal data,” stated Colonial CEO Naz Farrow.