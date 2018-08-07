Enterprise City networking event

Cayman Enterprise City hosted its annual “Summer in the City” networking event at the National Gallery on Thursday, Aug. 2.

The event was open to students and recent graduates who applied to the Summer in the City internship program and offered job-seekers the opportunity to meet with Cayman Enterprise City staff and professionals working within Cayman’s special economic zones.

This summer, 10 students secured internship and mentorship placements in Cayman’s special enterprise zones, Cayman Enterprise City stated. More than 60 individuals between the ages of 17 and 25 took part in the application process and close to 30 applicants were invited to interview.

“The Summer in the City programme aims to raise awareness of the innovative career opportunities being created by our SEZs project and provides a chance for students to implement their job application and networking skills,” said Cayman Enterprise City CEO Charlie Kirkconnell in a press release. “Ultimately, we’re helping to connect students with job opportunities within Cayman’s SEZs. We see this initiative as an important driver in the strategic development of talent within the Cayman Islands and in the future diversification and development of Cayman’s economy.”