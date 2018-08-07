Government is ‘NiCE’ twice in 2018

The Cayman Islands annual government-sponsored pre-Christmas cleanup program is not just for the holidays any longer.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew has announced plans for the government’s first summertime cleanup program called the National Community Enhancement summer project, known as “NiCE,” to proceed between Aug. 20 and Aug. 31.

Registration for the work, which includes some repairs, maintenance and gardening work in public areas, as well as cleaning parks, beaches and garbage collection, will be held Monday, Aug. 13, at the Lions Centre between 9 a.m. and noon.

A second NiCE cleanup is being scheduled for November.

This will be the first time the government has hosted two community cleanup efforts in one year.

“It will be an added opportunity this year for many to learn new skills for the job market and to earn extra money for during the summer and back-to-school expenses,” Minister Hew said.

Similar to the 2017 cleanup program, general workers will be paid $10 per hour while job foremen will receive $12 per hour. Work times will be between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The work is open only to unemployed Caymanians or permanent residents who are married to Caymanians. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Workers will be supervised by either public works, National Roads Authority or Department of Environmental Health employees.

“Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are qualified are accepted into the program,” according to a government statement released Monday.

During last year’s program, which lasted two weeks through late November and early December, more than 500 people signed up for the NiCE program work.

The budget for the two-week project last year was $475,000.

Application forms can be picked up at all government libraries in Grand Cayman, as well as from district MLA offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, the National Workforce Development Agency and the reception desk at the government administration building.

After all participants are registered, they will be called and told where and when to show up for work.