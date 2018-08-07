Harneys announced last week that Caymanian Jaron Leslie has completed its professional development program and will join the firm as an associate.

“Jaron is the fourth Caymanian to successfully complete the programme since it launched only a few years ago. We are delighted Jaron has chosen to stay with the firm and join our growing litigation practice,” Harneys managing partner Marco Martins said in a press release.

“Our professional development programme continues to allow Caymanians pursuing a career in law with hands-on experience and real-time case work, and the firm with fresh, eager, qualified lawyers to grow our practice areas.”