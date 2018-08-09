If you were visiting or living in the Cayman Islands a couple of decades or so ago, chances are you’ll remember an entertainer by the name of Peter Bacon.

You may have been tempted to believe that this was simply a stage name, created to make him more memorable, because who doesn’t like bacon? But you would have been wrong. Bacon he was born and Bacon he has remained ever since.

The talented piano player and singer always drew a crowd of adoring fans when he performed at places like the old Holiday Inn (where the Ritz-Carlton now stands), dazzling audiences with his boundless repertoire of songs and even encouraging the odd singer to get up and join him for an impromptu duet.

Well, Bacon is back for one month only at Hemingways Restaurant, playing every Tuesday and Saturday night until the end of August. In a way, it is the perfect swan song for the establishment, which will be closing its doors in early September. If you’re going to go out, you might as well do it with a bang (of Bacon).

Originally from the U.S., he has recently been entertaining visitors and residents of Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. One just has to visit the TripAdvisor page for Latitude 22+ Roadhouse, a popular hotspot in the area, to find plenty of rave reviews about Peter the piano player or the talented “one man band.”

“We are thrilled to welcome back the legendary troubadour Peter Bacon to the Cayman Islands,” says general manager of Hemingways, Reno Mancini. “He fits the laid-back atmosphere of Hemingways perfectly, and whether you are a longtime fan of his or being entertained by him for the first time, we can promise an unforgettable night out.”

Hemingways offers indoor and outdoor seating with a pool bar and serves Asian fusion cuisine.

Peter Bacon plays outdoors at Hemingways every Tuesday and Saturday night from 7:30-10:30 p.m. There is no entry fee.