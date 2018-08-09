As the reigning Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly knows, all good things must come to an end. On Saturday, at the Westin Grand Cayman, she will pass her crown to the next lovely lady who wins the title of Miss Cayman Islands Universe.

There are seven contestants vying for the sash, the prizes, and the opportunity to represent the Cayman Islands at Miss Universe 2018 on Dec. 17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Learn more about each of the contestants and their goals for the future.

Caitlin Tyson

Age: 24

District: Bodden Town

As an actress and a model, Caitlin has always been propelled towards the arts and has embraced her Caymanian heritage so much more from her experience living abroad.

She attended Cayman Academy SDA school, Leading Edge and John Gray high schools, and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre before studying at UCCI for an associate degree in arts in literary studies. While at UCCI, she expressed interest in choir, piano, steel pan, dancing and choreography with the UCCI dancers and was a member of the KRI Performing Arts School.

Caitlin believes that Miss Cayman Islands should have the ability to clearly articulate herself as she uses her platform to bring positivity and change for the betterment of Cayman. She should also inspire others to live well, give back and be socially conscious.

Tiffany Conolly

Age: 20

District: West Bay

Tiffany has been a member of the student council, has earned a Duke of Edinburgh bronze award and participates in a diverse set of extracurricular activities.

Manners and respect are of the utmost importance to her because above all other characteristics, they can take one much further in life than expected. She believes that people should be approachable and that humility should play a part in everyone’s lives.

Miss Cayman Islands should always be proud to represent her country and keep its best interest at heart, according to Tiffany. She would be honored to share her love for Cayman with the rest of the world and looks forward to reaching new heights.

Vanessa Douglas

Age: 20

District: George Town

Vanessa prides herself as a scholarly student, having achieved high marks in her academic career. She enjoys playing netball and badminton, as well as pursuing ‘do-it-yourself’ projects and going to the beach. As a past pageant participant, Vanessa has developed a sense of self-confidence that she believes will take her to the next level. In addition to starting a charity foundation with another pageant sister, she hopes to start a global charity foundation for the less fortunate. Her interests also lie in the field of accounting and interior design.

For her, being a Miss Cayman Islands queen is a positive way to empower young women and inspire young ladies to enter. She looks forward to proudly representing Cayman and sharing its diverse culture with others.

Josani Schneider

Age: 24

District: West Bay

Josani is proud of her culture and heritage and is passionate about promoting Caymankind to everyone in her reach. Along with possessing a bachelor’s degree in finance, she enjoys a host of hobbies, such as music, volleyball, fitness and yoga.

She has also participated in the Caribbean Cultural Exchange Miss International Pageant, where she won Miss Photogenic.

To be an effective ambassador, she believes that Miss Cayman Islands should embody and embrace the values that come with being Caymanian, while being committed to the betterment of her community and fellow citizens.

Nateisha Foster

Age: 26

District: George Town

A former Cayman Islands athlete, Nateisha is passionate about giving back to her community. She diligently strives to achieve her personal ambitions, while seeking to make an impact on those around her. Being raised with strong Christian values, she keeps God as the backbone of all her endeavors. After completing her associate degree in business administration, she continued to further her studies in business management. She aims to complete her master’s degree in business marketing and minor in fine arts.

If she becomes the next Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Nateisha is looking forward to utilizing her artistic abilities to help raise awareness of mental illness in the Cayman Islands. To this end, she hopes to join forces with existing mental illness initiatives and advocates for mental health. Nateisha believes that Miss Cayman Islands should proudly and confidently represent her country, while educating others and embracing the Caymanian culture both locally and internationally.

Keilen Jackson

Age: 19

District: Bodden Town

A peer mentor, school prefect and literary studies graduate, Keilen is interested in photography, traveling and writing. She is self-confident and strives for the very best in herself and in others, and wants nothing more than to share the love and adoration she has for her country with others. Keilen is also an advocate for the youth living in the Cayman Islands. She strongly believes that they play a very important role in the development of her country and a successful future lies within their hands. Focusing on the goals and objectives of being Miss Cayman Islands is one of her priorities and she believes that hard work definitely pays off in the end.

She feels that when being chosen to be the next Miss Cayman Islands, one must possess certain strength of character and charisma to enable her to attract others for the better good. Miss Cayman Islands should take great pride in her country and want nothing but the best for the community and country’s development as a whole. She should also have the ability and determination to overcome any obstacle that may get in her way.

Gabrielle Watler

Age: 27

District: West Bay

An avid football player, Gabrielle also enjoys making thatch handbags, cooking, dancing and photography. Being a mentor to the younger generation is definitely on her bucket list, and she encourages them to set goals and dreams that they can achieve.

She aspires to be a “big sister” with whom they can share their stories or struggles and she wants to offer her support in any way possible.

For her, being Miss Cayman Islands means commitment, positivity, strength and poise. One should have a well-structured platform and demonstrate an outgoing personality while representing the Cayman Islands to the best of her ability.