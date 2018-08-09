Non-Caymanians who have legally resided in Cayman for at least the past four years will be allowed to apply for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s latest recruiting class.

The deadline for recruitment application forms has been extended from Friday to Aug. 24, giving prospective police officers another two weeks to apply.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said, so far, 82 suitable applicants have sought positions in the recruit class, but the RCIPS wanted to widen the pool of potential officers.

“Our express objective continues to be the recruitment of Caymanians first and foremost,” Mr. Byrne said. “Only those places in a recruit class not filled by a Caymanian will be open to non-Caymanians.

“Through expanding the minimum criteria in this way we will strive to represent some groups in the Islands that are currently underrepresented in the service, while also adding varied skill sets, including language skills, to our day-to-day working capacities.”

Previously, only Caymanians and non-Caymanians who have permanent residence through marriage to Caymanians could apply.

Recruitment is available to applicants aged 18 to 40. There are also basic fitness, educational and background requirements for potential officers.

Application forms can be found at www.rcips.ky/local-officer-recruitment.