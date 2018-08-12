Rupert Junior Spence appeared in Grand Court on Friday, when he pleaded not guilty to two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson relating to an incident in George Town last year.

The arson charges relate to two vehicles parked on Palm Dale Avenue on Sept. 12, 2017. The attempted arson relates to a nearby apartment.

Justice Francis Belle set the trial to begin on Monday, Nov. 19.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes did not indicate whether the trial would be by jury or by judge alone.

Arson is described in the Penal Code as destroying or damaging the property of another person by fire.