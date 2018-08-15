Chevening scholarships accepting applications

Applications for Chevening scholarships are being accepted from now through Nov. 6.

The scholarships, funded through the British government, are awarded to international students with strong academic backgrounds and who have shown leadership potential.

Recipients are provided with full financial support to study for any eligible master’s degree at any U.K. university while also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

More than 1,500 scholarships will be offered internationally for the 2019-2020 academic year. Since 1983, 50,000 students have become Chevening scholars.

“If you are chosen for Chevening, you will receive a first-rate U.K. education which can open doors in your career,” said Acting Governor Franz Manderson in a statement.

“You will also become part of the global Chevening alumni network full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience as you will, and can offer mentorship, advice, and contacts.”

Chevening’s Head of Programme Management Louise Thomson said the Chevening allows students to choose from more than 12,000 master’s courses at more than 150 higher education institutions.

Applications are available online at www.chevening.org/apply.