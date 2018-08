The National Roads Authority will be closing the westbound lane of Crewe Road at the Silver Oaks Roundabout on Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 19, while roadwork in the area continues.

Motorists are advised to use the Linford Pierson Highway during these times.

Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.