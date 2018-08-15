Woman arrested for gambling offenses

Police arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of gambling offenses Tuesday.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, customs officers spotted a small group of people “behaving suspiciously” on Sound Way in George Town Tuesday.

“When approached by customs officers, several people scattered, and a woman remained who was found to be in possession of various sums of cash on her person,” the release stated.

Police were notified and the woman, of George Town, was arrested. She remained in police custody Wednesday.