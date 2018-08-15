A service launched last month is providing access to a justice of the peace for the general public and civil servants three times a week in the lobby of the Government Administration Building.

From 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the justices of the peace can provide such services as witnessing a signature on an authentic document, certifying a document as a true copy of the original as long as the original has been provided, completing a Cayman Islands or British passport application, and acknowledging that a photo provided is an exact likeness.

The Council of the Justices of the Peace Association said those applying for a new or renewed Cayman or British passport must have an identification card, unless they have known the justice of the peace personally for two years or more.