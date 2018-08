Police are investigating two reports of cars being broken into in South Sound, and a third report involving the theft of tires and rims from a car on Walkers Road.

On Monday, Aug. 13, the front passenger windows of two cars were smashed at an address in Sunrise Boulevard. The cars were ransacked but nothing was reported stolen, police said.

That same morning, officers responded to a report of the tires and rims of another car being stolen from a car parked outside a Walkers Road residence.