The Royal Cayman Islands Police Force teamed up with the children and staff of the Frances Bodden Children’s Home for a recent day of fun.

Officers from the Bodden Town Community Policing Department helped put together a barbecue and activities for the children at the home on Friday, Aug. 10.

Police Constable Norice Artwell and Auxiliary Constable Tameka Joseph-Ricketts helped organize the event, and they were joined by members of the RCIPS Senior Command Team, social workers from the Department of Children and Family Services and family members of the children at the home.

Community Police officers from North Side, West Bay and George Town also attended the barbecue.

“The interaction of all the police officers with the youth greatly promoted helping the youth to appreciate the important role the police play in the community,” said House Manager Maureen Jervis-Brooks. “It helped them to know that the police care about each of them being successful in their journey to achieving their full potential and being a credit to their families and to the community.”

The event was part of the Bodden Town Community Policing Department’s outreach initiative.

The boys at the home participate in a program helmed by PC Artwell called IPAD-R, which stands for Identity, Purpose, Perseverance, Attitude, Destiny and Respect. And the girls take part in the Big Sister program, which was initiated by AC Joseph-Ricketts. The programs began in June, and the officers have been meeting with the children weekly to participate in a wide range of activities.