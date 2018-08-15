The Cayman Heart Fund helped children have a healthy summer this year by hosting a summer camp that introduced them to basic cooking skills.

The camp, held in July, gave the kids and their parents a chance to try out some healthy recipes while learning how to read food labels and make healthier food choices.

Over the last few years, the Cayman Heart Fund’s Get Active program has been involved in helping families to live healthier lifestyles through health screenings, nutritional education and motivating families to participate in regular exercise.

Dr. Christine Chen, Kristen Lomas and Michelle Haylock hosted this summer’s Get Active Cooking Camp, which was sponsored by the Cayman Heart Fund, Kirk Market and the St. Ignatius school canteen.