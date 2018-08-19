Police arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly broke through the door of Da Station Bar in Prospect in the early hours of Saturday morning, assaulted a woman inside and smashed up the bar.

The 911 Communications Centre dispatched police to a report of a disturbance at the bar on Shamrock Road just before 4:30 a.m.

According to police, “A man had banged on the door and broken it to gain entry, then upset furniture and caused a general disturbance inside during which a woman was assaulted.”

The woman remained in hospital Sunday with “what may be serious injuries,” police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.