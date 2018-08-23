Cayman to host Pan Am Squash Championships

The eyes of the squash world will be on Cayman next week, as the Pan American Squash Championships take place at the South Sound Squash Club.

The tournament, which has never been held in the Caribbean before, will decide which teams qualify for the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Play will begin on Sunday and will wind through next Saturday before the team championship is decided. The website for Pan Am Squash reports that a record 20 teams will be competing for the title, but it is not certain whether all 20 countries will be in action.

The top eight women’s teams and the top 12 men’s teams will advance to next year’s Pan Am Games, and Cayman will be vying for a spot with a bit of momentum on its side. Cayman’s women’s team earned a tie for a third-place finish in last month’s Central American and Caribbean Games.

That team – consisting of Eilidh Bridgeman, Jade Pitcairn and Marlene West – will be looking to take advantage of home court over the next week. Ms. Bridgeman and Ms. Pitcairn also tied for third place in the doubles bracket, while Ms. West and Cameron Stafford tied for third in mixed doubles.

Cayman’s men’s team finished eighth and the women finished 10th at last year’s championships.

The tournament will start play at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and games will be played until about 4:30 p.m. There will also be an opening ceremony for the tournament held at the Marriott at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to South Sound Squash Club will be free for people who want to watch.

Seven gold medals will be on the line: There will be a men’s and women’s singles bracket as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. Team titles will be contested for both men and women.

The finals for the individual men’s and women’s brackets will take place on Wednesday, as will the semifinals and the finals of the doubles competition. The team competition will start Thursday, and it will not be completed until the end of the tournament on Sunday.