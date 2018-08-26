Accident closes road between Red Bay, Chrissie Tomlinson roundabouts

Update, 6 p.m.: The roadway has been now been repaired and cleaned up by NRA. Police urged road users to exercise caution at the roundabout as it is still dusty from the oil clean-up earlier.

Original story: The roadway between the Red Bay and Chrissie Tomlinson roundabouts is closed after heavy equipment fell off the trailer of a dump truck, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a press release.

Motorists are being asked to use Shamrock Road when heading in the Bodden Town direction from George Town.

The accident occurred just after 10:15 a.m Sunday at the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout off the East-West Arterial Bypass.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre.

The accident caused damage to the roadway, police said.

No injuries were reported.