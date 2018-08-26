Ministry: Wong stays in job after conviction

Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garfield “Gary” Wong will remain in his job for now, following two convictions on traffic-related offenses last week.

Magistrate Grace Donalds found Mr. Wong not guilty of DUI Wednesday, Aug. 22, but convicted him of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

“The Ministry will reevaluate Wong’s circumstances once the court’s actions on these traffic matters are concluded,” a statement from the Ministry of Immigration issued Friday read.

Mr. Wong is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The three charges arose from a December 27, 2013 collision between Mr. Wong’s truck and a BMW on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Hibiscus Gardens.