The Dart group plans to reopen the Beach Suites as an unbranded “boutique hotel” before the end of the year.

Details of the longterm plans for the Seven Mile Beach property, acquired by the developer along with the old Hyatt hotel in 2015, remain vague.

But a planning application has been submitted for a $1 million renovation. If approved, the hotel would be able to reopen in time for the KAABOO Festival in early 2019.

The application, which will be reviewed by the Central Planning Authority this week, coincides with the temporary closure of Hemingways. The popular beachside bar and restaurant, within the Beach Suites, closed Sunday and its longterm future remains unclear.

Paperwork submitted to the planning authority indicates that both Hemingways and the smaller restaurant SIDEbar will remain part of the Beach Suites “footprint” though it is not clear if they will re-open with the hotel.

The plans include modifications to the SIDEBar restaurant, removing the pool bar and installing a new bar to the west of the building, enlarging the retail area adjacent to West Bay Road and alterations to the back of house and administrative areas.

The submission to the CPA states that the changes are all within the existing envelope of the property and the buildings will remain largely intact.

“Our client’s intention is to complete the renovation works to support reopening of the beach suites as an unbranded Boutique Hotel in late 2018 / early 2019,” it states.

Dart has not commented in detail on its plans for the site. A spokeswoman confirmed the closure of Hemingways and referred to an earlier statement, which indicated the longterm future of the restaurant would be considered as part of a wider hospitality project.

“Dart is in discussions with a team of real estate and hospitality experts with global experience in creating innovative, immersive properties.

“The goal is to attract a new generation of customers to the Cayman Islands, diversifying the tourism product and growing market share among the region.”