CUC begins replacing Cayman’s street lights

A push to modernize Cayman’s existing street lights has begun.

Caribbean Utilities Company and the National Roads Authority have started an initiative to replace all of its existing street lights with light emitting diodes, known as LEDs. More than 2,000 LED lights have been installed in the first phase, and additional 5,000 will be installed at some point over the next five years, according to a CUC press release.

The LEDs save an estimated 26 percent in street lighting costs that are billed to customers, the company stated. The new fixtures are expected to contribute to an overall reduction in energy use of approximately 3.78 gigawatt hours per year, which translates to 195,000 fewer imperial gallons of diesel fuel burnt.

The new lights will help bring about a massive cut of 5.2 million pounds in excess CO² emissions.

“CUC has worked closely with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) and the National Roads Authority (NRA) to make this project a reality,” said David Watler, CUC’s vice president of operations, in a press release. “The project is under way and customers can now see the difference in lighting along our roads.

“There are many benefits to using LED lighting. These new lights are more environmentally friendly, reduce light pollution and will result in costs saving to our customers.”

LED lights are brighter and consume 70 percent less energy than conventional high pressure sodium lights, and they also have a significantly longer life span, the company stated.