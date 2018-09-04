Cayman men’s team wins as rain cuts short softball tournament

The finals of the Nicaragua International Softball Tournament were rained out on Sunday, and the teams with the most runs scored through three games were crowned champions. The Cayman team won the men’s bracket and was runner-up in the women’s bracket, said player-coach Marlon Thomas.

Cayman served as host of the tournament this year for the first time since 2009. The Cayman Islands Softball Association has been participating in this tournament since the mid-1980s.

“Unfortunately, we had some rain,” said Mr. Thomas on Sunday at Field of Dreams just after the championship round was suspended. “We held out as long as possible to see if we’d be able to continue the games. The rain was actually too strong so the fields aren’t in any playing condition.”

Three teams from Nicaragua participated in the tournament, and American teams came from New York, Washington, Florida and California. A Miami-based team made it to the finals in both the men’s and women’s bracket, and the Miami entrant was named the women’s winner due to runs scored.

“The last three days have been very fun, competitive,” said Mr. Thomas of the tournament. “We believe it has been successful. I guess we’ll wait to hear feedback from the fans and other people.”

Games began on Friday at Field of Dreams and the tournament had an opening ceremony on Saturday. The tournament ended due to the weather, and Mr. Thomas said he’s already looking forward to 2019.

“Next year it should be in Miami and we’re hoping we’ll be able to send a male and a female team,” he said of next year’s tournament. “We’ll be preparing for that. We’re thankful to the fans and the sponsors and the teams for coming to the Cayman Islands and enjoying the beauty of these islands.”