Three of the men’s Caribbean Amateur Championship winning team are in Ireland to take part in the World Amateur Team Championships.

Team captain Payten Wight, Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings will be competing against teams of the top amateur golfers from around the world for the Eisenhower Trophy. The 2018 event is being played over two courses at Carton House in Dublin on Sept. 5-8.

The championship is conducted by the International Golf Federation which comprises the national governing bodies of golf in more than 125 countries.

The World Amateur Team Championship is a biennial international amateur golf competition. Each team has two or three players and plays 18 holes of stroke play for four days. In each round, the total of the two lowest scores from each team constitutes the team score for the round.

The four-day (72-hole) total is the team’s score for the championship.

Cayman Islands Golf Association president Paul Woodhouse said, “We are delighted that these three young golfers have the opportunity to play in this world-class competition. It will give them some incredibly valuable experience which will serve them well in the development of their golf careers. I would also like to thank the Cayman Island Olympic Committee for their generous support.”