A trio of Cayman Airways flights operating between Grand Cayman, Kingston, Jamaica and New York City were delayed on Thursday due to a third-party flight planning software server outage.

The server outage occurred early in the morning, resulting in delays for some flights, according to the airline. Two Kingston flights and one to New York were delayed.

The Cayman Airways flight operations team at the airline’s Grand Cayman headquarters was forced to manually develop flight plans in order to minimize delays, a spokesperson for the company said.

The servers were down between approximately 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Cayman Airways reported that all other Thursday flights were expected to operate on schedule.