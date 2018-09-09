Charges against a woman accused of obtaining more than $37,000 from the Department of Child and Family Service by deception were sent to the Grand Court after a preliminary inquiry last week.

Hermine Stoney, 64, has been charged with obtaining $37,345.56 from the department between Feb. 26, 2014 and April 2017.

The deception alleged was falsely representing that she had an income of $250, with no other assets.

She is further charged with providing false information to a public officer. Details of this charge allege that she provided information to a public officer employed by the Department of Children and Family Services “in the truth of which she did not believe,” thereby causing or knowing it to be likely that the information would result in financial assistance to which she was not entitled.

She is accused of providing that false information in February 2014, April 2015 and November 2016.

Magistrate Adam Roberts committed the matter to the Grand Court, where it is to be mentioned on Friday, Oct. 5. He extended the defendant’s bail until then.

Ms. Stoney was represented by attorney Alex Davies.