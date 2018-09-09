Police seize 500 pounds of ganja, 4 arrested

Police seized 513 pounds of ganja and arrested four men on suspicion of drug offenses after officers of the Air Operations and Joint Marine Units spotted a vessel acting suspiciously more than 20 miles offshore early Friday morning.

Officers from the Air Operations and Joint Marine Units were conducting border patrols east of Grand Cayman when they spotted the vessel, according to a police press release.

“Upon approaching the vessel, officers observed persons on board throwing packages overboard. The packages were retrieved and four men, all Jamaican nationals, age 31, 32, 33 and 45, were taken into custody,” police said.

The men remained in police custody Sunday.