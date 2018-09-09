Letter: Clarifying landfill procurement practices

The Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing followed a competitive dialog procurement process for the Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS) project.

This began with a prequalification process to ensure that the seven firms which responded to the request for tenders met the necessary technical and financial requirements to go on to the next stage of the procurement process.

The Ministry then sat down separately with all three firms that qualified, to discuss potential solutions to the challenges that solid waste management faces in the Cayman Islands. The qualified firms were then required to submit outline solutions that were evaluated by the ISWMS project team, followed by final tender submissions by April 2017.

One of the three firms decided not to submit a final tender, and as a result two final tenders were submitted last April. Clauses against collusion in the procurement process meant that qualified firms were not allowed to combine submissions into one.

Most people will already be aware that the Cayman Islands Government is now in negotiation with a preferred bidder to finalise a contract to deliver the Integrated Solid Waste Management System that will transform solid waste management in the Cayman Islands.

The preferred bidder, as previously announced, is a consortium of companies led by DECCO, which is the construction/development arm of Dart.

Statement from the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing