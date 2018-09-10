Ezekiel Carter, 33, appeared in Summary Court on Monday, when he was granted bail on a charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Mr. Carter was charged after police and customs officers from the Joint Task Force conducted a search at an address off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.

The quantity of cocaine involved was 143 grams.

Crown counsel Greg Walcolm told Magistrate Adam Roberts that he was not objecting to bail because at this stage there was “not such a strong case.” He indicated that forensic evidence was needed to link Mr. Carter to the cocaine found outside the premises.

Given the amount of money found on Mr. Carter, the Crown said forfeiture would be sought at a later stage. The amount of money was not specified, but a police press release issued Friday referred to it as “significant.”

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden did not challenge the conditions of bail set by the magistrate. They include residence at a specified address, curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., a cash bond of $5,000 and the wearing of an electronic monitor.

Ms. Bodden suggested that the next mention be on Oct. 30 in order for the Crown to ascertain what forensic evidence they had, if any.