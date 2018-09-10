Four Jamaican nationals were remanded in custody on Monday after appearing in Summary Court charged in connection with approximately 513 pounds of ganja recovered by police some 27 miles east of Grand Cayman last week.

Crown counsel Greg Walcolm told Magistrate Adam Roberts that police had video footage of the four men “unloading the boat.”

The men were identified as Martin Anthony Trench, 32; Kendale Jerome Straumann, 31; Andre Junior Russell, 33; and Basil Anthony Smith, 45. Mr. Trench is from Hanover Parish, while the other three had addresses in Westmoreland.

Details of the charge against hem are that, on Sept. 6, on a ship that was not registered in any country or territory, located 27 miles southeast of Grand Cayman, they had a controlled drug in their possession – approximately 513 pounds of ganja – knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the drug was intended to be imported into the Cayman Islands.

Defense attorneys Dennis Brady and Lee Halliday-Davis advised that they were making no application for bail at that time.

Mr. Walcolm asked for a mention of the matter again in two weeks. He explained that there was telephone evidence that had to be evaluated, plus geographic evidence from navigational equipment.

A police press release issued on Friday indicated that officers of the Air Operations and Joint Marine Units were conducting proactive border patrols when they spotted a vessel acting suspiciously. On approach, officers observed men on board throwing packages overboard. The packages were retrieved and the men taken into custody.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The magistrate directed that available evidence be disclosed to the defense attorneys by the end of the week.