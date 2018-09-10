An employer charged with attempted rape and indecent assault was granted bail on Monday, with the condition that he have no contact with any employees.

The man, 49, appeared in Summary Court, where Crown counsel Greg Walcolm told Magistrate Adam Roberts that the investigation was ongoing.

He said he and defense attorney Oliver Grimwood had discussed bail conditions for the magistrate to consider.

The defendant is charged with attempting to have unlawful sexual intercourse with a female who did not consent, while he knew or was reckless as to whether she consented.

The incident leading to the charge occurred at a residence on Monday, Sept. 3. A charge of indecent assault was also made against the man.

Mr. Walcolm indicated he would consent to conditional bail as long as there would be no direct or indirect contact between the defendant and any employee, and no contact with the complainant or her husband.

Mr. Grimwood agreed that a director of the company and another named person would take over the day-to-day running of the business.

The magistrate also required the defendant to report to the George Town Police Station once per week at a specified time. He committed the charges to Grand Court, where they were scheduled to be mentioned on Friday, Sept. 21.