Cyclist killed in early morning crash

A cyclist was killed Tuesday morning when his bike collided with a car that had apparently pulled to a stop in a cycle lane of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The 56-year-old victim, originally from Australia, was well known on the local sports scene and was a regular competitor in races on and off the island. He has not been named by police and the Cayman Compass is not naming him at this point.

The cyclist was riding toward West Bay when the accident happened between Yacht Drive and Batabano Road at around 7:30 a.m.

The accident has caused shock and concern among the cycling community.

Jerome Ameline, who runs Revolutions spinning gym and competes in local cycling races, said the victim was well known and well liked.

He believes more must be done to enforce the rules of the road and called for motorists to show greater concern for cyclists.

He said there were frequent close calls between cyclists and motorists and in areas where there are cycle lanes, they are often blocked by parked vehicles or other blockages.

“A lot of people say they don’t want to ride because it is too dangerous on the roads,” he added.

In the aftermath of the accident, police were again forced to issue a plea to the public not to distribute pictures of the body. In a number of recent incidents, including a gun murder and a suicide earlier this year, police have issued similar warnings after gruesome pictures were distributed via WhatsApp.

“Sharing such photographs online or via phone applications is insensitive towards the grieving parties and we implore the public not to engage in this behavior,” a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.