Bart’s Bash: A chance to be part of a Guinness World Record

Local community to set sails for attempt at largest race

This weekend sees the fifth edition of Bart’s Bash, a global sailing race taking place at hundreds of venues, with thousands of sailors racing hundreds of different classes of boats.

The Cayman Islands Sailing Club has extended an open invitation to come out and support the local sailing community Sunday and participate in the event.

This year there will be an official attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest sailing race in 24 hours in multiple locations.

Founded in 2014, Bart’s Bash honors the life and legacy of British Olympic Gold Medalist and America’s Cup sailor, Andrew “Bart” Simpson, who tragically lost his life while training for the America’s Cup in 2013.

Funds raised through the event will help develop young people’s sailing skills and make sailing accessible to all in the Cayman Islands, increasing participation and improving lives through sailing.

The club welcomes all interested parties to sail with them on Sunday from 1 p.m.

Racing will commence at 2 p.m.

All sailors are invited back to the clubhouse afterward to celebrate the world record attempt.

The club is located at Grand Harbour at 320 Spinnaker Rd.

Register online at www.bartsbash.com/participant-sign-up, and donate under “CISC” as the venue. For any additional details on the event please contact [email protected]