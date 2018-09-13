As a countdown to Sept. 20 continues, strange things are being plucked off grocery store shelves.

Having learned their lessons from prior years, teams competing in the third annual 100 Women in Finance Mixology Event for Best in Class are getting prepped early.

This annual event, which is open to the public, is always a great evening out, full of creativity and humor.

Secret sources have reported that some teams started planning their next cocktail just days after last year’s competition.

Anonymous witnesses swear that one team, dressed in trench coats and dark sunglasses, swiped all the olives off the shelves. Mint leaves seem to be in high demand as well. Party stores are being divested of various décor items, which teams use to “brand” each of their individual mini bars.

Employees’ confidentiality contracts are being reviewed by legal counsel to make sure there are repercussions for sharing any cocktail or theme secrets! (OK, that may be a slight exaggeration, but there is no doubt that participating teams are taking this competition seriously – their reputations are at stake!)

In prior years, more than 15 different corporate teams have taken over the breezeway beside Karoo, transporting attendees to a wonderful and diverse world featuring peace sign-making hippies, French mimes, “Game of Thrones” characters, Greek gods and goddesses, Super Mario Brothers, sombrero-wearing margarita makers, flappers and CaymanKind-themed booths.

Their themes and cocktails were appreciated last year by more than 200 guests. Last year’s proceeds were donated to support the Wellness Programme at the Breast Cancer Foundation, while this year’s will benefit the Special Needs Foundation Cayman.

A panel of judges will endeavor to sample all the cocktails and still remain standing at the end of the evening in order to announce their favorites. Last year, first place for Best in Glass went to the Marriott’s Anchor & Den, and CML Recruitment and Rum Point tied for second place. Attendees voted for Best Decorated Bar, with Intertrust capturing first place for the second year running, and Walkers and Deloitte taking second and third, respectively.

“It’s such a fun event,” says Leanne Golding, chair of the philanthropy committee of the Cayman location of 100 Women in Finance. “We’d originally planned it as a one-off, but it’s been so popular that we’re now hosting it for the third year in a row and attendance has only increased.

“We’re especially thankful to the corporate participants for their enthusiasm. We’re also thankful to have such wonderful raffle prizes this year, including two KABOO Thatch passes, a coaching package from Nadine Dumas. and Rum Point vouchers. Raffle tickets are only available at the event so to win you need to be there!”

There are still some taster tickets left, and at $50 each they offer great value for an evening of cocktails and hearty appetizers.

Contact [email protected] to reserve your tickets before they sell out.