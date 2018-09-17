‘I feel like a new man’: American gets knee replacements in Cayman

An award-winning American videographer who could barely walk due to serious arthritis received a successful double knee replacement at Health City Cayman Islands.

Tim Blanton can now walk freely without pain.

“Six weeks ago I was barely able to walk, I could not go up or down stairs and I had some major problems with my knees,” Mr. Blanton said in a press release by Health City.

“I feel like a new man,” said Mr. Blanton, who resides with his wife Barbara in Roatán, Honduras.

“I saw world-class medical care from some of the finest doctors, anesthesiologists, nurses, the medical staff, the administrative staff at Health City. They were outstanding.”

His painful condition led him to consult with Dr. Alwin Almeida, orthopedic surgeon and specialist in joint replacement at Health City in Grand Cayman, who recommended a bilateral knee replacement operation.

“His knee joints were giving him considerable pain from arthritis,” Dr. Almeida said. “And he was seeking to find a place where he finally could have the surgery. When I checked his knees they were pretty bad, and he needed a knee replacement in both.”

As a professional videographer, Mr. Blanton filmed underwater videos for National Geographic.

However, for years his ability to dive in the ocean to get his shots was limited by arthritis, which gradually reduced his ability to walk even short distances.

Mr. Blanton’s surgery was performed in two stages several days apart.

“It’s been an amazing experience beyond my wildest expectations,” he said.