Challenging courses at World Amateur Team Championship

Play concluded on Saturday in the 2018 World Amateur Team Championship at Carton House in Dublin, Ireland. The Cayman Islands team of Payten Wight, Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings finished in 58th place out of a field of 72 teams from around the world.

The winners of the competition, who lifted the Eisenhower Trophy, were the team from Denmark, who beat the Americans by one stroke.

The event took place over two long and difficult golf courses in testing conditions. The golfers played two rounds on each course with best two scores out of three on each day counting for the team score.

The three young Cayman Islands players acquitted themselves well in cool, wet and windy weather.

Team captain Wight said, “It was an amazing event to be part of. We were very proud to be representing the Cayman Islands in such a prestigious event on the world stage. Both courses were challenging and very different from the type of golf we are used to playing, but we tried our hardest to grind out the best possible score each day.”

All three agreed that it was a great experience and were grateful to have had the opportunity to take part.