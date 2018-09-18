Walkers’ promotions highlight growth

Offshore law firm Walkers has promoted eight attorneys to partner across its global offices. In addition, 18 associates have been promoted to senior counsel, or local equivalent, highlighting the continued growth of the firm over the past year.

In total, there were 26 promotions globally, with 14 in the Cayman Islands, seven in Dublin, two in Jersey, two in the British Virgin islands, and one in Guernsey.

Walkers’ Global Managing Partner Ingrid Pierce said: “We are delighted to announce our new partners and senior counsel. These appointments underscore Walkers’ commitment to investing in our people and ensuring excellence through comprehensive, ongoing professional training and development programs. Collectively, these individuals bring a wealth of expertise to our core legal services and are vital to our continued success in advising Fortune 500 companies and other global clients through our legal and professional services.”

The new partners include Andrew Barker, Theo Lefkos and Prasana (Investment Funds) and Paige Gaston-Thiery (Finance & Corporate) in the Cayman Islands office.

Tim Buckley, managing partner of Walkers’ Cayman office, said, “It is fantastic to be able to recognise so many talented attorneys across the firm, which is indicative of the growth Walkers is experiencing at both global and local levels.”